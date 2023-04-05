Easter Weekend Hours: What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg

Here’s a rundown of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule for Good Friday (April 7) and Easter Monday (April 10) in Winnipeg.

Civic Offices

Closed on Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10, 2023

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Open on Friday, April 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday, April 9

Grant Park — Closed on Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 9

St. Vital Centre — Open on Friday, April 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday, April 9

Polo Park — Open on Friday, April 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday, April 9

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Open on Friday, April 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday, April 9

Manitoba Liquor Marts

All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed on Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 9. For specific store hours throughout the weekend, visit liquormarts.ca/hours.

Attractions

Manitoba Museum — Open on Friday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. but closed on Easter Monday.

Assiniboine Park Zoo — Open daily all weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winnipeg Art Gallery — Closed on Friday, April 7 and Easter Monday. The WAG will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 9, but closed Easter Monday.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Friday and Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)

Friday, April 7 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 10 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)

Friday, April 7 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 10 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific & Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots (residential customers only)

Friday, April 7 Closed Saturday, April 8 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 10 Closed

Winnipeg Transit

On Friday, April 7, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Indoor Pools

Friday, April 7 – all pools are closed, with the exception of:

Pan Am Pool: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Margaret Grant: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 – regular operating hours

Sunday, April 9 – regular operating hours, with all sites closing at 4 p.m.

Monday, April 10 – all pools are closed, with the exception of:

Pan Am Pool: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Margaret Grant: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Library branches will be closed on Friday, April 7. Regular operating hours are in effect on Saturday, April 8. All branches are closed on Sunday, April 9.

On Monday, April 10, the following branches will open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

Millennium

Bill and Helen Norrie

Henderson

Louis Riel

Pembina Trail

St. James-Assiniboia

West Kildonan

Fitness & Leisure Centres

Friday, April 7 – all fitness and leisure centres are closed, with the exception of:

Pan Am Pool: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 – regular operating hours

Sunday, April 9 – regular operating hours, with all sites closing at 4 p.m.

Monday, April 10 – all fitness and leisure centres are closed, with the exception of:

Pan Am Pool: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Animal Services

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10. The Agency will be open regular business hours on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9, from noon until 5 p.m.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; however, the Administration Office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed as of Friday, April 7, reopening on Tuesday, April 11.