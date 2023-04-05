Spring Snowstorm Blows into Southern Manitoba

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

WINNIPEG — Southern Manitoba was wallopped Wednesday by an early spring snowstorm, making highways and city streets a challenge to navigate.

A Colorado Low blew into the province late Tuesday night beginning in the southeastern portion of Manitoba. The system is expected to dump between 15 to 25 cm of heavy snow by the time it’s finished, bringing strong winds and reduced visibility.

Environment Canada says the greatest accumulations will fall over the extreme southeastern portions of the province, while Winnipeg can expect between 10 to 15 cm. Western Manitoba will miss the brunt of the storm with about 5 to 10 cm of snow accumulating.

“Of additional concern for the Red River Valley and southwestern Manitoba, winds will begin to gust up to 70 km/h and visibilities will rapidly decrease in blowing snow today,” forecasters said as part of a winter storm warning.

“Southern portions of Lake Manitoba and along the Manitoba escarpment may see particularly poor conditions with strong northerly winds funneling along the geography and may warrant an upgrade to a blizzard warning.”

Conditions are expected to improve throughout the day on Thursday as the system moves eastward.

City clearing streets

The City of Winnipeg has initiated a snow-clearing operation, including the use of sanding trucks. Crews are clearing priority 1 and 2 streets, as well as sidewalks and active transportation paths.

Motorists are reminded to drive to conditions and stay back from heavy equipment working.

A number of highways are closed as a result of the deteriorating conditions outside of Winnipeg. For updated road closures, visit Manitoba511.ca.