RCMP Investigating Sudden Death in Snow Lake

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a sudden death in the community of Snow Lake.

Police responded to a report of a body having been found outside a business on Lakeshore Drive on Monday afternoon.

Officers located the body of a 44-year-old man from Thompson lying in the snow.

The cause of death hasn’t been determined but police say it’s believed he had been outside for a period of time, where the temperature had dropped to a low of -24°C.

Snow Lake RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.