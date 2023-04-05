Suspect Arrested in Sexual Assault at Law Courts Building

Winnipeg police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman outside the Provincial Law Courts Building on March 17.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was walking from St. Mary Avenue and Kennedy Street at approximately 5:45 a.m. when an unknown man began to follow her.

As the victim reached the Kennedy Street entrance of the building, the suspect approached her and a struggle ensued. Police say the victim fell to the sidewalk and the suspect touched the victim on the lower body. He then fled on foot before police arrived.

On Tuesday, police arrested the 26-year-old suspect in the 200 block of St. Johns Avenue.

He is facing charges of robbery and sexual assault. He was released to appear in court at a later date.