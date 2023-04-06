Armoured Truck Flips Over in Crash on Portage Avenue

Winnipeg police are investigating after an armoured truck was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday and flipped over.

The collision happened at around 1 a.m. on westbound Portage Avenue at Carlton Street.

Police say the vehicle struck a concrete pillar for the overhead skywalk, causing the truck to flip over. The driver was trapped inside, while a second person managed to free himself.

Police provided emergency medical care until paramedics arrived.

Both victims were taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Police say someone may have approached the collision scene, stolen some property from the vehicle and fled. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).