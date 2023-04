A Brandon police officer is under investigation as part of a domestic assault incident.

The Independent Investigation Unit says it was notified on April 2 of allegations of an assault by an off-duty officer in Brandon.

“Although there were no serious injuries, the IIU civilian director has determined it is in the public interest for the IIU to investigate,” the unit said in a release.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.