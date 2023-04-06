Police: No Foul Play in Death of Woman Found in Landfill

Winnipeg police say there was no foul play in the death of Linda Beardy, whose body was found in the Brady Landfill on Monday.

Police Chief Danny Smyth told reporters Thursday afternoon that Beardy’s death isn’t considered a homicide investigation.

Smyth says through tips from the public and other information, they were able to trace Beardy’s last moments to the 2200 block of Pembina Highway. That’s when she entered a retail store at around 11:14 a.m. and then exited.

Smyth says Beardy, 33, was then seen on area surveillance video climbing into a garbage bin on her own. Beardy was seen moving around within the bin before it was picked up a short time later by a commercial garbage truck and taken to the Brady Landfill. Workers at the site discovered her body on Monday afternoon and notified police.

Police said an autopsy determined Beardy’s injuries were consistent with being inside a garbage truck.

Beardy was a mother and a member of Lake St. Martin First Nation but grew up in Winnipeg and was living in the city at the time of her death.

Watch Thursday’s news conference:

Beardy family statement:

Statement by Family of Linda Mary Beardy by ChrisDca on Scribd