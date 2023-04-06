Anti-Racism in Sport Campaign Gets Funding Boost

WINNIPEG — The province is investing an additional $24,000 into the Anti-Racism in Sport Campaign.

Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Obby Khan made the announcement Thursday at Sport Manitoba.

“Sports foster a sense of belonging in communities and play an important role in the development of our children and youth,” said Khan. “Our government is committed to enhancing a safe sport system that is fair and inclusive of all, and this investment will help to make sport more accessible for Manitobans.”

The funding will support a provincewide advertising campaign to combat racism and other forms of discrimination in sport locally and nationally.

The campaign is being led by Immigration Partnership Winnipeg, with an advisory committee of 26 community organizations, including Sport Manitoba. The campaign aims to disrupt racism in sport through a multi-pronged approach that includes research, middle and junior high school presentations, training for sport stakeholders, and an anti-racism in sport accord.

The funding is in addition to more than $15.8 million provided this year to support 84 projects that promote sport in the province through the Arts, Culture and Sport in Community (ACSC) fund.

