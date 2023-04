Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in Thompson after a woman was found unresponsive at a home.

Officers responded to Grey Wolf Bay on March 24, where they located the 36-year-old victim deceased. An autopsy took place earlier this week, where investigators confirmed her death to be a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at (204) 677-6909/6911, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.