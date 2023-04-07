Island Lake RCMP Seize Drugs, Weapons

A Manitoba RCMP officer on his way home from work ended up working overtime when he came across a vehicle filled with weapons.

The officer, from the Island Lake detachment, was driving to the Northern Store in Garden Hill First Nation after his shift on Wednesday when he came across a man having a heated argument with another community member. The officer stopped to make sure everything was okay when he learned the man was banned from the community and was in possession of drugs.

Preston Kakegamic, 33, was taken into custody. When police searched his vehicle, they seized a sawed-off shotgun, six knives, and a large amount of ammunition. Kakegamic had four outstanding warrants related to drug charges and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

He is facing multiple weapons charges, including failing to comply with an undertaking.

RCMP continue to investigate.