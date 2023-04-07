Four Arrested in Fatal Point Douglas Assaults

Winnipeg police have arrested four people in connection with three deadly assaults last summer.

Danielle Ballantyne, 36, Marvin Felix, 54, and Troy Baguley, 51, were assaulted in the Point Douglas area on August 22, 2022.

Ballantyne succumbed to her injuries, while Felix later died from his injuries on August 26. Two 15-year-old boys were later arrested.

Baguley died on March 3, 2023 after suffering life-altering injuries and not being able to recover.

On March 21, police arrested Tristan Colten Moose, 21, at the Headingley Correctional Centre in connection to Baguley’s death. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

On April 5, police arrested a 15-year-old boy and a now 16-year-old boy at the Manitoba Youth Centre and a 14-year-old boy at his home. The older boys were previously arrested by police in connection to the deaths of Ballantyne and Felix.

The victims and suspects weren’t previously known to one another.

All four have been detained in custody.

Police say further arrests aren’t anticipated and the homicide unit has concluded its investigation.