Table for 1200 Returning in May

WINNIPEG — A popular culinary event with a mysterious location is returning for an eighth year.

Storefront Manitoba’s Table for 1200 will be held Saturday, May 27 and highlights Winnipeg’s “design culture in a confluence of architecture, design and the culinary arts.”

Guests are asked to wear black and white with a pop of pink (Storefront’s brand colours).

The fundraiser supports the organization’s year-round programming celebrating design ideas, such as the Winnipeg Design Festival, Cool Gardens and Benchmark installations, and Frontlines discussions on current issues.

A bike jam will start at The Forks on event day before guests are given the secret location of the dinner.

Tickets purchased this year include a meal for someone in Winnipeg’s marginalized communities through Chef Ben Kramer’s “Made with Love” program.

Kramer designed the Table for 1200 menu along with Chefs Harold Mitchell, and Christa Guenther of Feast Café.

Tickets are available online.