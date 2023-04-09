Man Robbed, Stabbed on Alexander Avenue

Winnipeg police have charged a suspect after a man was stabbed in the 1600 block of Alexander Avenue on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the scene at around 11:45 p.m. and located a 40-year-old man suffering from upper body injuries. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and upgraded to stable.

Two suspects fled on foot before police arrived.

With the help of Air 1, police located one of the suspects walking in the Logan Avenue and Winks Street area. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was arrested and a sharp-edge weapon was recovered by police.

Police learned the victim had been walking in the 1100 block of Logan Avenue when the suspects approached him and demanded his property at knifepoint. Without provocation, one of the suspects stabbed the victim resulting in significant upper-body injuries. Both suspects fled on foot, and the victim ran to safety for help.

The suspect and victim weren’t previously known to one another. One suspect remains outstanding.

Austin Guibouche, 24, of Winnipeg, has been charged with robbery and two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

He remains in custody.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).