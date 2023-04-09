Summer Lifeguards Needed in Remote, Northern Manitoba

The Lifesaving Society Manitoba is looking for lifeguards to work in remote and northern communities this summer.

The society is offering free training for individuals to join its Northern Water Smart Program. Instructor and lifeguard training will be provided to eligible candidates, who will also receive summer employment.

“This training could lead to future employment with Lifesaving Society Manitoba and/or many other aquatic employers,” the society said in a release.

Individuals must be 18 or older, hold a valid Class 5 (full) Manitoba driver’s licence, have the ability to swim at least 400 metres continuously in 11 minutes or less, and have the willingness to travel to northern and remote locations, including First Nations, in Manitoba.

Training will begin later this month and the work period will run up to 19 weeks. Trainees will be paid minimum wage in addition to receiving the training at no charge. Successful completion of training will result in a performance review and wage increase. Reimbursements will be made for background checks of individuals selected to work.

For more information and to apply, visit lifesaving.mb.ca.