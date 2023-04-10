Free Sandbags Available to Winnipeg Residents

WINNIPEG — With a mild week of snow melt on the way, the City of Winnipeg is making sandbags available to local residents to protect their property.

As of Monday, Winnipeg residents can attend 960 Thomas Avenue to pick up sandbags free of charge. Valid identification is required to prove that you live in Winnipeg.

Aside from sandbags for vulnerable areas of your property, the city has published several tips on keeping your home dry this season.

The province is expected to update its flood outlook in the coming days following last week’s spring snowstorm. In late March, Manitoba flood officials were predicting major flooding along the Red River. Major storms south of the border are anticipated to impact the flood outlook as snowmelt begins to flow north into the Red River Valley.