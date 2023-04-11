Home » News » Three Arrested After Bear Spray Attacks in St. Vital

Three Arrested After Bear Spray Attacks in St. Vital

April 11, 2023 1:42 PM | News


A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police arrested three people on Monday following multiple bear spray attacks in the St. Vital area.

Police say the suspects sprayed an employee at a convenience store in the 1600 block of St. Mary’s Road at around 9:30 p.m.

A second victim was sprayed in the face outside the store, where the suspects donned ski masks and fled the scene.

A third victim was sprayed in the 200 block of Meadowood Drive a short time later.

Police and the K9 unit located the suspects running through a parking lot. Three officers and a police service dog were sprayed in the face as they attempted to apprehend the trio.

A 13-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, all from Winnipeg, were arrested and are facing numerous assaulted-related and resisting arrest charges.

All of the victims and the officers were treated due to spray contamination. The police service dog was decontaminated by their handler.


