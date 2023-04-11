Three Arrested After Bear Spray Attacks in St. Vital

Winnipeg police arrested three people on Monday following multiple bear spray attacks in the St. Vital area.
Police say the suspects sprayed an employee at a convenience store in the 1600 block of St. Mary’s Road at around 9:30 p.m.
A second victim was sprayed in the face outside the store, where the suspects donned ski masks and fled the scene.
A third victim was sprayed in the 200 block of Meadowood Drive a short time later.
Police and the K9 unit located the suspects running through a parking lot. Three officers and a police service dog were sprayed in the face as they attempted to apprehend the trio.
A 13-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, all from Winnipeg, were arrested and are facing numerous assaulted-related and resisting arrest charges.
All of the victims and the officers were treated due to spray contamination. The police service dog was decontaminated by their handler.