Last Day to Vote for Manitoba’s ‘Worst Road’

WINNIPEG — The clock is ticking to nominate shoddy roads as Manitoba’s “worst.”

The annual CAA Worst Roads campaign is coming to a close at midnight tonight, giving the public a chance to shine the spotlight on the worst stretches of roadway.

The public can vote online for a road based on issues such as a lack of sidewalks and bike paths, congestion, or poor traffic signal timing.

Last year, Manitoba drivers selected Provincial Road 307 in Whiteshell Provincial Park as the “worst.” It earned the top spot due to constant winter heaving, poor patching and its tendency to flood nearly every spring.

While the annual campaign is an interactive way to gauge public concerns about infrastructure, it also highlights areas where the city and province can invest future dollars.

The results of the campaign will be revealed in May.