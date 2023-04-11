Flatlander’s Beer Festival Back in June

Get ready, beer drinkers. The Flatlander’s Beer Festival will be pouring sudsy samples again soon.

Manitoba’s largest beer festival will return to Canada Life Centre June 2-3 in support of the True North Youth Foundation.

More than 300 beers — including local craft beer, craft beers from across Canada and international beers from 15 countries — ciders, spritzers and ready-to-drink beverages will be available to taste, including more than 150 products exclusive to the festival or available in very limited-release. The VIP tasting event is also back this year, where purchasers will enjoy beer-inspired eats with access to the tasting at ice level an hour prior to general admission on Friday.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster starting at $44.95 plus fees. Admission includes all samples, a program and a keepsake sampling cup. Designated driver tickets are also available for $25. Tickets can also be purchased at Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations.

Last year’s festival raised over $190,000 for the TNYF.