Manitoba Won’t Make Orange Shirt Day a Statutory Holiday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the province won’t make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday this year.

Stefanson told reporters on Tuesday consultations are ongoing with the Indigenous community and there isn’t a consensus yet on how the day should be marked.

Stefanson also says there is a consideration to businesses, that have yet to recover financially from the pandemic.

Orange Shirt Day, also known as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is marked on Sept. 30.

The federal government has made the day a statutory holiday for its workers and federally regulated workplaces, and Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut have followed suit.

The Manitoba government has marked the day by closing non-essential government offices and elementary and high schools.

