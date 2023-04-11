Manitoba Man, 80, Killed in Snowmobile Collision

An 80-year-old man was killed last weekend when the snowmobile he was riding collided with a cluster of trees.

Manitoba RCMP say the man, from Minitonas, was travelling behind another snowmobile on the afternoon of April 7 when he veered off the groomed trail in Porcupine Provincial Forest.

The accident happened approximately 35 kilometres from Birch River.

The other snowmobiler noticed the man wasn’t behind him anymore and turned back, where he located him a short distance away with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to Provincial Road 365 where they met with emergency personnel. Paramedics provided medical assistance, but the rider succumbed to his injuries.

Swan River RCMP continue to investigate.