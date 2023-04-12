CentrePort Canada Names Edmundson as New President, CEO

WINNIPEG — CentrePort Canada has a new leader at the helm in the hiring of Carly Edmundson as president and CEO.

Edmundson returns to CentrePort after spending time from 2013-19 with the inland port. She served in various roles, including as the organization’s executive director of marketing and communications.

Most recently, Edmundson was senior vice-president at Cushman & Wakefield Stevenson.

“The board is excited to welcome Carly back to CentrePort,” said Kevin Hooke, Chair, CentrePort Canada board of directors.

“Her knowledge of the project, real estate and business attraction experience and solid background in strategic planning positions her to hit the ground running and capitalize on new opportunities for growth.”

Edmundson’s previous experience also includes several industry-leading local companies, such as Price Industries, Wellington West and Winnipeg Airports Authority. She recently also completed a successful term as chair of the board of directors for the Young Associates, part of the University of Manitoba Business School Foundation, this past fall.

Edmundson, who begins her new role on May 29, succeeds Diane Gray, who left CentrePort Canada last fall to lead Prairies Economic Development Canada.