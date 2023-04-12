Dreams Take Flight Soars After Three Years

WINNIPEG — A plane full of excited Disney-bound children took off from Winnipeg bright and early on Wednesday.

The annual Dreams Take Flight to Disney World transported 110 kids to Orlando for a day full of magic.

It’s the first time since 2020 that the trip has lifted off the ground, owing to the pandemic.

“These are children, who would likely never be able to take this trip if it were not for our program and the planes, would never get off the ground if it were not for our main sponsors and donors, like the Air Canada Foundation”, said Bev Watson, president of Dreams Take Flight Canada.

“Volunteers from Air Canada, family and friends, as well as the general public spend countless hours to ensure everything is done in preparation for each flight.”

Dreams Take Flight is a non-profit organization that provides the trip of a lifetime to children who may be physically, mentally or socially challenged.

Eight flights will operate this year, transporting an estimated 1,000 children to a theme park in Florida or California. Seven additional flights will depart from Halifax, Toronto, Edmonton, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Ottawa throughout 2023.

To donate or volunteer, visit DreamsTakeFlight.ca.