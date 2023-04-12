Nova Scotia Man Killed in Crash South of The Pas

Manitoba RCMP say a man from Nova Scotia died early Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash south of The Pas.

The crash happened just after midnight on Highway 10, approximately two kilometres north of the Highway 60 junction.

According to police, a southbound semi-trailer being driven by a 59-year-old man from Truro, NS crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a northbound semi-trailer.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the 22-year-old Assiniboia, Sask. man driving the other semi was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.