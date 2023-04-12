Jets Clinch Playoff Spot with Feisty 3-1 Win Over Wild

The Winnipeg Jets have found their groove just in time, after stumbling through much of the winter.

With their spot in the NHL playoffs clinched, now Connor Hellebuyck can get a break.

Mark Scheifele scored his 42nd goal, Hellebuyck made 33 saves and the Jets secured the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

“We battled our adversity. It might have taken us a little bit longer, but I think we figured ourselves out,” said Hellebuyck, who made his 13th consecutive start. “We have the character in the room, and now we know what our game is.”

Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton also scored for the Jets, who won for the fifth time in six games and eliminated Nashville from contention.

“It’s good we handled it ourselves,” said Scheifele, who scored for the third straight game. “We didn’t wait and put our future in another team’s hands.”

The Jets play at Colorado on Thursday night. Winnipeg will face the No. 1 overall seed in the first round. Vegas, Edmonton, Colorado and Dallas are still alive for the top spot.

Moose clinch playoff spot

The Manitoba Moose secured their spot in the AHL post season with a 7-5 win over the Texas Stars on Tuesday.

The Moose have three games remaining in the regular season before beginning the Calder Cup Playoffs for the 17th time.

Manitoba meets the Stars again tonight at H-E-B Center (7 p.m. CT).

Ice begin second round of WHL playoffs

The Winnipeg Ice will host Moose Jaw Warriors this weekend to begin Round 2 of the 2023 WHL Playoffs. Both games are on home ice inside the Ice Cave at Wayne Fleming Arena. Puck drop on Friday is at 7:05 p.m., followed by a Saturday game at 6:05 p.m. Tickets are available at WinnipegIce.ca.

— With files from AP