Manitoba Tightening Regulations to Buy Bear Spray

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is changing how bear spray can be purchased in the province amid a rise in criminal attacks.

New regulatory changes are being introduced to require vendors to obtain photo identification and validate customer information to sell bear spray.

“Bear repellent is increasingly being used as a weapon and a number of recent assaults highlight the urgent need to make changes in the interest of public safety,” said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“Requiring photo identification and validated contact information at the point of purchase will deter people from using bear spray illegally, but not prohibit legal purchases. It will also assist with tracing in the event of an incident.”

The province says purchasers will now have to show photo identification and specify the intended use of the product. Vendors will be required to verify a purchaser’s identification against government-issued identification and submit this information to the Manitoba government. Vendors must also register the serial numbers for any sale of more than two cans.

Goertzen says the province is asking the federal government to implement stronger restrictions for online sales of bear repellent in Canada and will be considering potential future legislative changes to increase the age requirements to purchase bear spray in Manitoba.