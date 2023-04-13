Child Offered Candy by Man While Walking to School: Police

Winnipeg police say a 10-year-old boy was approached by a man on Wednesday afternoon and offered candy.

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Watt Street and Thames Avenue.

The child was walking to school at the time when a vehicle pulled up beside him. An unknown man got out and asked the child if he wanted candy. He refused and the man offered him candy a second time. The child quickly ran to safety and reported the incident to the school.

The school notified parents regarding student awareness and safety planning.

The suspect is described as a tall white man with a thin build, wearing a black sweater with “Zoo York” written on the side, grey pants, with red/yellow shoes. He was driving a small darker blue car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).