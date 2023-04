RCMP Believe Body Found in Steinbach is Missing Person

Manitoba RCMP say the body of a person found in Steinbach on Wednesday is believed to be a missing person.

The body was found near a property located off Hespeler Street at around 6 p.m.

The deceased has yet to be positively identified and the results of an autopsy are pending.

Steinbach RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.