An inmate serving time at Stony Mountain Institution for aggravated assault has died.

The Correctional Service of Canada says Oliver Murdock died on Wednesday of apparent natural causes.

At the time of his death, Murdock was serving two years and eight months since July 6, 2021.

The inmate’s next of kin has been notified.

CSC says it’s reviewing the circumstances and has notified police and the coroner, as per policy.