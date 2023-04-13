Winnipeg, Eastern Manitoba Under Overland Flood Watch

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre has issued an overland flood watch for Winnipeg and eastern parts of the province.

Officials say recent warm temperatures have initiated spring thaw and surface run-off has begun in most southern and central Manitoba basins.

These areas could receive up to 20 millimetres of rain or snow on Friday, with the precipitation falling on already saturated and partially frozen ground, which could create overland flooding in these areas.

“The centre is issuing an overland flood watch for eastern Manitoba including Winnipeg and areas east of Provincial Trunk Highway 75,” the province said in a release. “The watch will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. tomorrow to 12 p.m. on April 15.”

As reported earlier this week, the province maintains a major flood risk exists for the Red River between Emerson and the Red River Floodway inlet.

River levels are expected to increase in the next few days and ice on Manitoba’s lakes, rivers and creeks will weaken.

Manitoba expects to operate the Red River Floodway this spring to reduce water levels within Winnipeg.