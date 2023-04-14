Motorcycle Ride for Dad Kicks Off 15th Annual Campaign

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad launched its 2023 campaign on Friday in the fight against prostate cancer.

The six-week prostate cancer awareness and education campaign will culminate on Ride Day, Saturday, May 27.

“Last year’s return to the single Ride Day format was awesome,” said Kirk Van Alstyne, co-chair, MRFD. “We anticipate another huge turnout of registered riders this year and everyone is looking forward to a great Ride Day. Thank you to all pledge donors, registered riders, volunteers and sponsors.”

Proceeds from the 2022 MRFD — $320,000 — were presented to the Genomic Centre for Prostate Cancer Research and Manitoba Prostate Cancer Support Group representing Manitoba prostate cancer researchers. Over the past 14 years, the Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad has raised more than $3.5M in the fight against prostate cancer. Proceeds stay in Manitoba for prostate cancer research and education.

The 2023 Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad starts at Earls Polo Park and continues with a police-escorted parade west on Portage Avenue to Assiniboia Downs, then on to Selkirk, Gimli and back for the wind-up event at Cowboys, Canad Inns Windsor Park.

Ride captains this year include Winnipeg Blue Bomber Adam Bighill, Ottawa Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce, former CTV Winnipeg senior news anchor Gord Leclerc and 92.1 CITI host Poncho Parker.

To register for the ride or to make a donation, visit ridefordad.ca/manitoba.

ChrisD.ca is a proud media sponsor of the Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad.