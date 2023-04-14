Police Investigating Body Found in Garage Fire

Winnipeg police are investigating after a body was found in a garage that caught on fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 500 block of Mountain Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. While combatting the flames, emergency crews located a deceased adult victim and contacted police. The individual was transported to hospital pending an autopsy.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).