Winnipeg Couple Collects $60M Lotto Max Win

A Winnipeg couple has tied the record for winning the biggest lottery jackpot in Manitoba history.

Janice and Randy Glays appeared Friday at a news conference at the Fairmont Winnipeg to claim their cheque for $60 million.

Randy purchased the $6 quick pick ticket for the March 31 Lotto Max draw at the lottery kiosk inside the Real Canadian Superstore on St. Anne’s Road. When he checked it in-store, he couldn’t believe the number that showed up on the screen.

“I’ve never seen such a big number!” he laughed. “I couldn’t believe it. Right away we gave the ticket to the retailer to double-check it. We both screamed a little and hugged each other — it felt unbelievable and wonderful all at once.”

Janice says there’s a running joke between the couple about purchasing lottery tickets.

“You know, I always ask Randy, ‘Why are you buying tickets?’ and he always says, ‘One day… you never know.’” she said. “Well, it’s that one day now, and we have permanent grins on our faces. This is our miracle!”

The couple says their windfall has changed their lives and the lives of their family for generations.

“We can move from our apartment to a house with lots of space and windows,” she said. “We can do some travelling and simply enjoy life — it’s amazing!”

The winning Lotto Max numbers on March 31 were 1, 3, 26, 28, 36, 47, and 50.

A $60 million Lotto Max ticket was previously won in Winnipeg on the January 22, 2021 draw.