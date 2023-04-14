Winnipeg Gas Prices Jump at the Pump

Winnipeg drivers are feeling the pinch at the pump after gas prices continue to rise.

Local prices were posted at 167.9 cents a litre for regular fuel as of late Thursday. That’s up from 159.9 cents per litre earlier in the week.

The federal government increased the carbon tax as of April 1, which has a direct impact on the price of fuel consumers pay. The carbon charge applied to fossil fuels increased from $50 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions to $65 per tonne at the beginning of this month. The public will see an increase of about three cents per litre as a result, while the remaining increase can be attributed to rising fuel prices in the United States.

Many Canadians on Friday would have received the climate action incentive payment in their bank accounts in response to the government’s carbon tax. The payment is issued four times annually and varies in amount based on location, marital status and whether or not there are children living in the household.

You can find the lowest gas prices in Winnipeg updated daily on our website.