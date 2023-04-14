Jets’ Whiteout Street Parties Returning to Winnipeg

When the Winnipeg Jets clinched a playoff spot earlier this week, the first question on everybody’s mind was: will the whiteout street parties return?

Yes, they will.

True North Sports + Entertainment, Economic Development Winnipeg, the city and province on Friday announced the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties will be back.

The first Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party tickets will go on sale Monday, April 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Tickets are $10. $5 from every ticket will go to United Way Winnipeg.

The party zone will be on Donald Street between Portage Avenue and Honourary Dale Hawerchuk Way (Graham Avenue) adjacent to Canada Life Centre and hold up to 5,000 people. All games will be broadcast on large screens and beverages will be available for purchase on-site from a number of food trucks and kiosks.

The last time Winnipeggers celebrated the Jets in a whiteout was in 2019, when thousands of hockey fans packed downtown streets.

The Manitoba government is providing $75,000 per playoff round, and the City of Winnipeg is providing up to $15,000 per game in in-kind services (pending council approval). Additionally, EDW will allocate $50,000 from the special event tourism fund.

Party at True North Square

Fans wanting to cheer on the Jets on a smaller scale may want to visit True North Square, where Hargrave Street Market will host Party in the Plaza. Tickets are $20 to the event go on sale April 17 through Ticketmaster. There will be a capacity of 1,000 people.

The Winnipeg Jets are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the playoffs.

