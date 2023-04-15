Families Move into New Habitat for Humanity Homes

Two Manitoba families have a place to call their own after moving into their new Habitat for Humanity homes this week.

The two families are located in Landmark, Manitoba and in Winnipeg’s North End.

“These homes will provide stability and security for these families through Habitat’s affordable homeownership program, offering families an opportunity to purchase a safe and decent home through a unique financing partnership,” the organization said in a statement.

The federal government has provided $7.5 million towards Habitat Manitoba projects since 2019, including these new builds in Landmark and Winnipeg. The funding also includes $4.1 million for the Black Families Funding Initiative.

“We are very pleased to have received this financial support from the federal government as the construction of these two homes would not have been possible without it,” said Sandy Hopkins, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Manitoba “This investment will have a lasting and positive impact in the community.”

Hopkins announced earlier this year he will be retiring from the organization this summer.