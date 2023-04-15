Woman Arrested After Bear Spray, Cannabis Seized from Winnipeg Store

A Winnipeg woman is facing charges after police allege she was selling cannabis and bear spray without a licence.

Police assisted investigators with Manitoba Finance in executing a search warrant at a North End store on March 28.

Officers seized the following items from a business in the 600 block of Alfred Avenue:

Bear spray cannisters (full) x 18

Bear spray cannisters (partial) x 3

Packaged cannabis products (estimated street value of $1,570)

The suspect/owner of the business wasn’t present at the time of the search.

The cannabis products seized weren’t labelled for sale and the business wasn’t licenced to sell cannabis or bear spray. Arrest warrants were issued for the suspect on March 29.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old Winnipeg woman on April 7 at a home in the first 100 block of Castle Ridge Drive.

She faces numerous charges under the Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Control Act (LGCCA).

She was released to appear in court.