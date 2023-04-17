Candace House Receives $200K in New Funding

WINNIPEG — A non-profit organization that supports victims and survivors is receiving $200,000 in new funding.

The Manitoba government is providing additional funds to Candace House, which was envisioned by Wilma and Cliff Derksen. The couple became strong advocates for victims after losing their daughter, Candace, to homicide in 1984.

“In the short time that we’ve been open, Candace House has supported over 1,000 family members as they navigate the justice system, and the need continues to grow,” said Cecilly Hildebrand, executive director, Candace House.

“Our ‘Honouring Courage’ campaign seeks to raise $1 million to increase our footprint and our services. To that end, we are thrilled with the $200,000 grant from the Manitoba government. These funds will go a long way in expanding the wraparound support we are able to provide to families impacted by homicide.”

The facility welcomed its first family in 2018 and offers a safe and comforting daytime refuge for families attending court proceedings, allowing them to take a break in a setting of privacy, warmth, and love, the province said.