Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Corteo’ Coming to Winnipeg

Cirque du Soleil’s festive and theatrical show Corteo is coming to Winnipeg this fall.

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown.

It’s the first time Corteo will be performed in Winnipeg over the span of five performances from December 7-10, 2023 at Canada Life Centre.

Combining acrobatic feats, comedy and acting, the show plunges spectators into a theatrical world of fun and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

Tickets go on sale Monday, April 24 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Cirque Club members have the opportunity to purchase tickets starting today.

To learn more about the show, visit cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.

Performance schedule