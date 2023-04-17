Parts of Manitoba Could See ‘Significant Spring Storm’

WINNIPEG — Special weather statements are in effect for parts of southwestern Manitoba that could bring a swath of snow into the region this week.

Environment Canada says 10 to 20 cm of snow could fall between late Tuesday through Thursday in the western portion of Manitoba as part of a “significant spring storm.”

“There remains to be uncertainties with the evolution of this system, ranging from timing the onset of rain turning to snow, snowfall totals, and the corridor of heaviest snowfall,” the national forecaster said. “In general, various model guidance remains muddled, with little in the way of a consensus of areas affected and total precipitation amounts.”

The system is tracking to bring the heaviest precipitation over eastern Saskatchewan and western Manitoba, roughly from Regina to the Manitoba Parklands.

Environment Canada says the heaviest snowfall will begin to fall early Wednesday morning.

The greatest uncertainty lies over western Saskatchewan, west of Regina, and the eastern Red River Valley.

Regardless, any additional precipitation could add to Manitoba’s flood fears amid the spring thaw.