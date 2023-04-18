Manitoba Man Killed When Vehicle Hit by Pickup Truck

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Monday morning in the RM of Dufferin.

Police say a westbound SUV, being driven by a 66-year-old Roseisle man, was attempting to turn south on Road 40W, when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck, being driven by a 67-year-old man from Notre Dame de Lourdes.

The crash happened on Provincial Road 245, located approximately two kilometres west of Roseisle, just before 11:30 a.m.

The 66-year-old was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The 67-year-old, and his 66-year-old female passenger, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate.