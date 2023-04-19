Police Relaunch Neighbourhood Watch Program

Winnipeg police have relaunched the Neighbourhood Watch Program after receiving $46,000 from the provincial government.

The funding comes from Manitoba’s Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund and is being used to rebrand and revitalize the program.

The investment will allow the police to provide tools to increase community awareness, best crime reporting practices, and offer crime deterrent strategies.

Police will meet with current Neighbourhood Watch block captains in the upcoming weeks to share support strategies.

The program is free and open to all Winnipeg residents.