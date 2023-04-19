Spring Snowstorm to Give Southern Manitoba Blast of Winter

Winnipeg could see 10-20 cm of snow by Friday

WINNIPEG — A Colorado low about to hit southwestern Manitoba will have impacts in the southeast as well, including Winnipeg, heading into Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Winnipeg and surrounding areas due to the incoming spring snowstorm.

The system will impact the Red River Valley and points eastward to the Ontario border. Scattered rain showers mixed with wet snow with little in the way of accumulation is forecast for eastern Manitoba on Wednesday.

“On Thursday, a second disturbance will push northward out of the United States giving another round of heavy, wet snow to southern Manitoba,” the statement said.

“This disturbance will give another shot of 10 to 20 cm of snow to much of southern Manitoba, roughly from Brandon to the Ontario border. While plenty of melting and compaction will occur, snowfall rates will be intense at times on Thursday so snowfall warnings will likely be forthcoming for some regions.”

The snow will ease by Friday as the system pulls out of the province later in the day.

Forecasters say below-normal temperatures will remain in the single digits before returning to more seasonal temperatures by the middle of next week.