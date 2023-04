Winnipeg police are investigating after a deceased person was found inside a home that caught fire in the 600 block of Flora Avenue early Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the scene at around 12:45 a.m. and located the victim inside the residence. A woman was also treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).