Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery Launches with Six Grand Prizes

WINNIPEG — A lottery benefitting three Winnipeg hospitals has launched for another year with six grand prizes.

The Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery returned on Thursday in support of the St. Boniface Hospital, Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg, and HSC Winnipeg Children’s Hospital.

“Every day, patients across Manitoba rely on life-saving care from HSC,” said Jonathon Lyon, HSC Foundation president and CEO.

“Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery ticket purchasers help play a direct role in supporting the acquisition of cutting-edge equipment, shorter hospital stays, and better patient outcomes. Buyer support helps revitalize and refocus HSC as a surgical centre of excellence and innovation, and we are grateful.”

More than 2,100 prizes are up for grabs when you purchase a ticket, with all proceeds staying in Manitoba to support patient care. A ticket purchased also enters you into two bonus draws for early buyers and $258,000 worth of early bird draws, as well as a grand prize draw with six packages to choose from.

Grand prizes include a home in West St. Paul’s Meadowlands neighbourhood (by Signature Homes or Broadview Homes), a Prairie Pointe, Winnipeg home (by KDR Homes), or a waterfront Okanagan home in West Kelowna (at Westrich Bay).

Every grand prize home package comes with extras like vehicles, furniture, travel, and cash (up to $230,000). Each grand prize home package is worth more than $1.5 million. There is also the option of taking $1.25 million in cash.

Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery tickets cost 1 for $100, 2 for $175, 4 for $300 and 8 for $500. Tickets and more information are available by visiting trihospitaldream.com.