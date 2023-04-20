Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in Winnipeg Assault

Winnipeg police say a man who was assaulted on April 8 has died in hospital from his injuries.

Police were notified on April 11 that the 25-year-old victim had been assaulted on the east side of Main Street at Stella Avenue between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The victim, Leo Charles Martin-Shea, of Winnipeg, returned home but didn’t seek help from police or paramedics. His condition worsened and police were notified three days later.

Martin-Shea suffered life-altering injuries and was transported to hospital in unstable condition. Police say he wasn’t able to recover and died on Wednesday.

The death is being investigated as a homicide and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.