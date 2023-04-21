Police Watchdog Investigating Woman’s Broken Ribs

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into an incident where a women’s ribs were broken in Brandon last week.

Police notified the IIU on April 14 that officers had been trying to pull over a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Van Horne Avenue that same day. Police followed the vehicle to Highway 10, where the chase was disengaged. Officers later found the vehicle in the area of 13th street, where it stopped to let a passenger out. The 35-year-old woman was taken to Brandon Regional Health Centre, where she was treated for fractured ribs.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were provided. Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.