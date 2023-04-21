Train Derailment Closes McPhillips Street

WINNIPEG — A train derailment Friday closed a section of McPhillips Street during the morning rush hour.

The derailment happened just before 8 a.m. on the McPhillips overpass, forcing the closure of McPhillips Street between Logan Avenue and Jarvis Avenue.

Emergency crews could be seen attending to the scene and Winnipeg police asked motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says 12 cars containing bitumen derailed from the CP track.

