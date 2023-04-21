Three Winnipeg Police Officers Charged with Assault

Three Winnipeg police officers have been charged after a suspect was injured during his arrest last spring.

The Independent Investigation Unit was notified a day after the April 11, 2022 arrest of a man in the 400 block of Notre Dame Avenue. According to the IIU, an off-duty officer spotted a man allegedly stealing a catalytic converter on Young Street and confronted him.

The officer held the suspect until uniformed officers could arrive. The man was taken into custody and later transported to Health Sciences Centre where he was found to have a fractured left orbital bone.

Police advised the IIU that officer also sustained lacerations and bruising.

Const. Evan Fehr, Const. Barry Knudsen and Const. Tyler Rahn have been charged with assault causing bodily harm. They were each issued a summons to appear in court on May 15, 2023.