Woman Dies in Fall from Moving Vehicle on Manitoba Highway

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a woman died after falling from a vehicle in the RM of St. Francois Xavier.

Police were notified of the incident on April 12 after the 40-year-old victim was admitted to hospital in Winnipeg. Officers learned the incident had occurred 24 hours earlier when the woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a fall from a moving vehicle on Highway 26.

The woman succumbed to her injuries on April 14.

RCMP say they don’t believe the death to be suspicious, but continue to investigate.