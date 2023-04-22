Home » News » Winnipeg Man, 37, Killed in Perimeter Crash

Winnipeg Man, 37, Killed in Perimeter Crash

April 22, 2023 1:56 PM | News


RCMP Crest Logo

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A 37-year-old Winnipeg man died late Friday in a two-vehicle crash on the South Perimeter Highway.

RCMP responded to the scene at the intersection of the Perimeter and McGillivray Boulevard at around 11:55 p.m.

Police say a vehicle carrying two people was driving northbound in the southbound lane when it collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by a 21-year-old Winnipeg man.

The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene. His 28-year-old female passenger, also from Winnipeg, and the driver of the second vehicle, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol wasn’t a factor in the collision.

RCMP continue to investigate.


Tags: Accident | Death | Manitoba | RCMP

TRENDING VIDEOS