Winnipeg Man, 37, Killed in Perimeter Crash

A 37-year-old Winnipeg man died late Friday in a two-vehicle crash on the South Perimeter Highway.

RCMP responded to the scene at the intersection of the Perimeter and McGillivray Boulevard at around 11:55 p.m.

Police say a vehicle carrying two people was driving northbound in the southbound lane when it collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by a 21-year-old Winnipeg man.

The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene. His 28-year-old female passenger, also from Winnipeg, and the driver of the second vehicle, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol wasn’t a factor in the collision.

RCMP continue to investigate.